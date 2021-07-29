See All General Surgeons in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from University of Florida.

Dr. Fakhre works at New Tampa Plastic Surgery in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lift Surgery, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    New Tampa Plastic Surgery LLC
    2525 Cypress Ridge Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 752-7842

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Lift Surgery
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fakhre?

    Jul 29, 2021
    Complimentary Consultation: Was very impressed with Dr. Fakhre and Team. I felt welcomed by staff and the office is beautiful. Dr. Fakhre was very professional and gave me an honest assessment. It is obvious to me that he cares about his patients and his honesty was appreciated.
    Susan — Jul 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fakhre to family and friends

    Dr. Fakhre's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fakhre

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD.

    About Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982688859
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Methodist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakhre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fakhre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fakhre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fakhre works at New Tampa Plastic Surgery in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fakhre’s profile.

    Dr. Fakhre has seen patients for Breast Lift Surgery, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fakhre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fakhre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fakhre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fakhre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fakhre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gamal Fakhre, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.