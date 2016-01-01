See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Galyna Pushchinska, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Galyna Pushchinska, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Pushchinska works at Stony Brook Medicine in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook Medicine
    101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2599
  2. 2
    North Shore Radiation Oncology
    181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2599

Hospital Affiliations
Search for conditions or procedures.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Stroke

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Galyna Pushchinska, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710147558
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Galyna Pushchinska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pushchinska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pushchinska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pushchinska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pushchinska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pushchinska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pushchinska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pushchinska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

