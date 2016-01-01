Overview

Dr. Galyna Pushchinska, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Pushchinska works at Stony Brook Medicine in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.