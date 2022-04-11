Dr. Galit Steinberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galit Steinberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Galit Steinberg, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Locations
-
1
Galit Steinberg, MD350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 608-2773Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinberg?
Dr. Steinberg, You are amazing doctor. I appreciate the care you have shown me. Thank you for taking the time to listen and demonstrate genuine support, as well as your knowledge and wisdom. You are always there for every concern I might have. Words will never be able to convey my gratitude for all that you do and continue to do. I can't begin to describe how grateful I am to have you as my doctor. I will always be thankful, not only for your professional work, but also for the sincere and undivided care and attention. Your kindness will always be remembered in my heart. Thank you to your assistant. Great care and attention to your patience.
About Dr. Galit Steinberg, MD
- Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912143900
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinberg accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Dr. Steinberg has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.