Dr. Galina Vugman, MD
Dr. Galina Vugman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center1730 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7780Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
My husband and I love and trust her.I have lung cancer and she brought me through that and it has been 2 years since I had my left lung removed.It has come back and I couldn't trust anyone to take care of me like she does.
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
Dr. Vugman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vugman accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vugman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vugman has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vugman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vugman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vugman.
