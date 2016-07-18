Dr. Galina Simkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galina Simkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Galina Simkin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gurnee, IL.
Dr. Simkin works at
Locations
-
1
Neurology - Gurnee15 Tower Ct Ste 210, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 599-0715
-
2
Victoria Spevak Doctors Care PC3295 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 102, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 933-6040
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simkin?
Dr. Simkin is wonderful. We highly recommend her! Our 88yr old mother suffered a second stroke in Feb 2016 and Dr Simkin was reassuring and gave us advise that was inline with our mother's quality of life. Whereas, other MD's were trying to convince us to do 0ver-the-top treatment that wasn't necessary.
About Dr. Galina Simkin, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- 1487655833
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simkin works at
Dr. Simkin speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Simkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.