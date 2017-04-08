Dr. Galina Marder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galina Marder, MD
Overview
Dr. Galina Marder, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Marder works at
Locations
-
1
Division of Rheumatology865 Northern Blvd Ste 302, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 708-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mather Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marder?
Dr.Marder is extremely knowledgeable. She made a difficult diagnosis for me when no one else could. She is very thorough and understanding. She is great.
About Dr. Galina Marder, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1851470058
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Nyu Hospitals Center, Rheumatology N Shore Univ Hp-Forest Hills, Internal Medicine
- North Shore University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marder works at
Dr. Marder has seen patients for Dermatomyositis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Marder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.