Dr. Galina Makovoz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Galina Makovoz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They graduated from KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE.
Locations
Galina Makovoz MD7607 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 27, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 650-5494
Galina Makovoz MD11631 Victory Blvd Ste 103, North Hollywood, CA 91606 Directions (818) 762-3116
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About 10 years I am with this doctor and every thing is excellent...Thanks.
- Family Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1558351833
- KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE
Dr. Makovoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makovoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makovoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makovoz speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Makovoz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makovoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makovoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makovoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.