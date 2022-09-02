Overview

Dr. Galina Karpenko, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Volgograd State Medical Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Karpenko works at New York Reproductive Medical Services, PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.