Dr. Galina Karpenko, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Galina Karpenko, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Volgograd State Medical Institute and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Karpenko works at New York Reproductive Medical Services, PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New York Reproductive Medical Services, PC
    133 E 58th St Ste 1002, New York, NY 10022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    We just want to say thank you so much to Doctor Karpenko and her team for helping us through our IVF journey. I wouldn't have gotten through it without Doctor and her amazing team! They are brilliant, caring and made me feel so cared for.
    Catherine A — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Galina Karpenko, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639237100
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Volgograd State Medical Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Galina Karpenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karpenko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karpenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karpenko works at New York Reproductive Medical Services, PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Karpenko’s profile.

    Dr. Karpenko speaks Italian, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpenko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.