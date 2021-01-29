Overview

Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Bogorodskaya works at SIMEDHealth in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.