Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD

Neurology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Bogorodskaya works at SIMEDHealth in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    SIMEDHealth Sleep Center
    4881 NW 8th Ave Ste 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 224-2338
  2. 2
    SIMEDHealth Neurology
    4343 Newberry Rd Ste 3, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 374-2222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 29, 2021
    Dr. Galina Bogoroskaya was very informative, she is better than most Neurologists I have been to in the past. Certainly worth the 1 hr ride to see her. She is a breath of fresh air, in my opinion.
    kathleen — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD

    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1578543385
    Education & Certifications

    • Leningrad Medical Pediatrics Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Galina Bogorodskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogorodskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bogorodskaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bogorodskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bogorodskaya works at SIMEDHealth in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bogorodskaya’s profile.

    Dr. Bogorodskaya has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogorodskaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogorodskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogorodskaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogorodskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogorodskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

