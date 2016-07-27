Dr. Napchan Pomerantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galia Napchan Pomerantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Galia Napchan Pomerantz, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Directions (561) 709-6695Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 207, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 691-3365
JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 890-4805Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is very attentive and loving person. She sees you as a person no as a number.
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Female
- 1568490712
- Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami - Pediatric Pulmonary
- Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami
- Hosp De Ninos Dr Ricardo Gutierrez
- U Buenos Aires
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
