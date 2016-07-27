See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Galia Napchan Pomerantz, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
5 (44)
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Galia Napchan Pomerantz, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Napchan Pomerantz works at Joe DiMaggio Children's Health Specialty Center Wellington in Wellington, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL and Miramar, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology
    3377 S State Road 7 Ste 100, Wellington, FL 33449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 709-6695
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center
    5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 207, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3365
  3. 3
    JDCH Cystic Fibrosis, Sleep and Pulmonary Center
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 890-4805
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Function Test
Home Sleep Study
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Home Sleep Study
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Apnea Chevron Icon
Apnea of Prematurity Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing Treatment Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Management of Mechanical Ventilator Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventilator Management Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2016
    She is very attentive and loving person. She sees you as a person no as a number.
    Catty in Hialeah, Fl — Jul 27, 2016
    About Dr. Galia Napchan Pomerantz, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1568490712
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami - Pediatric Pulmonary
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp U Miami
    Internship
    • Hosp De Ninos Dr Ricardo Gutierrez
    Medical Education
    • U Buenos Aires
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital West
    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Napchan Pomerantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Napchan Pomerantz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Napchan Pomerantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Napchan Pomerantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Napchan Pomerantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

