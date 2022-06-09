Overview

Dr. Galia Kamishev, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Kamishev works at Conviva Care Centers in Coconut Creek, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.