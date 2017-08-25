Overview

Dr. Galen Wachtman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Wachtman works at Seton Family of Doctors in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.