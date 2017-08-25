Dr. Galen Wachtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wachtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galen Wachtman, MD
Overview
Dr. Galen Wachtman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Locations
Seton Family of Doctors1601 Trinity St # 704-D, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 324-8320
Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas1015 E 32nd St Ste 101, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 477-6341Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wachtman took his time at each visit. Answered all of our concerns/questions. He was extremely patient with my elderly mother.
About Dr. Galen Wachtman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Pennsylvania State University
- Plastic Surgery
