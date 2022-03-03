Dr. Galen Perdikis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perdikis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galen Perdikis, MD
Overview
Dr. Galen Perdikis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
Vanderbilt Department of Surgery1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3701, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2350
Office3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
Vanderbilt Medical Group1301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
Vanderbilt University Transplant Center1161 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have been wanting this procedure for 20 years & I am so so so pleased with the process & the results. I was very nervous about choosing a surgeon, but from the moment he walked into my consultation he put me at ease, he explained everything without condescension and on day of the surgery he was determined to make sure we were all on the same page about the procedure. He even respected my wishes on size & nailed it. I couldn’t be happier!
About Dr. Galen Perdikis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1699765511
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
