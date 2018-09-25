Overview

Dr. Galen Meyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Blair, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Chi Health Midlands and Memorial Community Hospital & Health System.



Dr. Meyer works at Memorial Heart And Lung Clinic in Blair, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE and Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.