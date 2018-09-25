Dr. Galen Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galen Meyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Galen Meyer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Blair, NE. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Chi Health Midlands and Memorial Community Hospital & Health System.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
1
Alegent Creighton Cardiology Blair810 N 22nd St, Blair, NE 68008 Directions (402) 426-1239
2
Stephen Leslie7710 Mercy Rd Ste 1000, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 717-2500
3
Alegent Creighton Urology CUMC601 N 30th St # 3700, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-0850
4
Chi Health Clinic Family Medicinepediatricspriority Care (valley View)1288 Valley View Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 328-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Chi Health Midlands
- Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I just had an appointment with Dr. Meyer yesterday (9/25/18). I thought he was excellent. Made sure I understood everything. I can't quiet figure out some of the past reviews. I was very pleased.
About Dr. Galen Meyer, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881692903
Education & Certifications
- Ne Ohio University College Med
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Meyer works at
