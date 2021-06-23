Dr. Galen Kam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galen Kam, MD
Overview
Dr. Galen Kam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and University Medical Center.
Locations
OptumCare Orthopaedics and Spine Care4750 W Oakey 2 Fl Blvd Ste 401, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions
Bronstein Hand Center10135 W Twain Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 458-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kam save my elbow 7 years ago it was a total loss. He replaced it and it is still good to go. I get follow up once a year. I love this man. He is so nice and explains everything.
About Dr. Galen Kam, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477617496
Education & Certifications
- San Francisco Shoulder, Elbow and Hand Clinic
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Washington University
- Orthopedic Surgery
