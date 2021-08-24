Dr. Galen Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galen Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Galen Howard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Howard works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Denton Office3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 315, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 536-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
excellent- he knows what he's doing and spends plenty of time with me. He had to join a larger group due to being overworked by being solo, so the front office change is because of the new group.
About Dr. Galen Howard, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1558483552
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.