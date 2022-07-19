Dr. Galen Grayson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grayson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galen Grayson, MD
Overview
Dr. Galen Grayson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.
Locations
-
1
Genesis Eye Center817 E Morehead St Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28202 Directions (704) 331-9495
-
2
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 446-9270
- 3 19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 446-9270
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Grayson to be very friendly. He removed a cateract from my right eye and did an excellent job removing the cataract. He answers and gives clear answers to your quotes. I would recommend him highly especially to diabetics.
About Dr. Galen Grayson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
