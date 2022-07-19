Overview

Dr. Galen Grayson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Cleveland.



Dr. Grayson works at GENESIS EYE CENTER in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.