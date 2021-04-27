Overview

Dr. Galen Fisher, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at Galen H Fisher MD in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.