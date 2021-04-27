Dr. Galen Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galen Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Galen Fisher, MD is a Dermatologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Fisher works at
Locations
-
1
Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Richmond PC7001 Forest Ave Ste 301, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 855-0372
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
The best dermatologist I have ever had and I have had many. I would likely be dead if not for him. The very BEST.
About Dr. Galen Fisher, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144282591
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fisher speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.