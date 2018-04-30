See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Galen Chock, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Galen Chock, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Chock works at GALEN YK CHOCK INC in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Galen Yk Chock Inc
    Galen Yk Chock Inc
1380 Lusitana St Ste 501, Honolulu, HI 96813
(808) 521-6030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Circumcision
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Circumcision
Cough

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 30, 2018
    Dr. Chock has been our pediatrician for over 32 years! I took my 5 children to him, & now my 2 grandchildren go to him. He is extremely knowledgeable & compassionate, & adjusts his approach as the children aged. He was an incredible mentor for the kids, ensuring they were appropriately prepared for the challenges of college, both healthwise as well as mentally. My kids feel comfortable with him, & he makes all his patients feel valued & important-both young & old. He is the absolute best!!
    M Kaanana in Hawaii — Apr 30, 2018
    About Dr. Galen Chock, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710964796
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
