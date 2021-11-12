Dr. Gale Tuper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gale Tuper, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Northwest Florida Ear, Nose and Throat310 Racetrack Rd NW Ste 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 399-3550Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
Excellent physician. Very knowledgeable. He actually takes the time to sit with his patients and listen to their concerns. He takes the time to explains disease processes and then discusses options for the plan of care. Treatment plans are based on a shared decision between physician and patient. I highly recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1598834426
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- 74th Medical Group
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Tuper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuper works at
Dr. Tuper has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.