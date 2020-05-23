Dr. Gale Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gale Levin, MD
Dr. Gale Levin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
The Waynik Group52 Beach Rd Ste 104, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 386-0096
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It is an honor & privilege to write a review on Dr. Levin. If 10 stars was an option for Top brilliant, ethical, exceptional, one who exemplary of the sacred Hippocratic oath and a true humane and compassionate, kind person, Doctor Levin is this and so much more. She listens to us who are broken in our hearts and in spirit, the lonely, the oppressed, some of us who can't cope or are inconsolable. She helps us through the healing process, whatever the emotional sorrow, grief we are facing. I am truly grateful and thankful and blessed to have her as my doctor and to know this incredible lovely person who I respect and admire, Thank you for the opportunity to write to you.
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
