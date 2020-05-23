See All Psychiatrists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Gale Levin, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gale Levin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Levin works at Waynik Group in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Waynik Group
    52 Beach Rd Ste 104, Fairfield, CT 06824 (203) 386-0096

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 23, 2020
    It is an honor & privilege to write a review on Dr. Levin. If 10 stars was an option for Top brilliant, ethical, exceptional, one who exemplary of the sacred Hippocratic oath and a true humane and compassionate, kind person, Doctor Levin is this and so much more. She listens to us who are broken in our hearts and in spirit, the lonely, the oppressed, some of us who can't cope or are inconsolable. She helps us through the healing process, whatever the emotional sorrow, grief we are facing. I am truly grateful and thankful and blessed to have her as my doctor and to know this incredible lovely person who I respect and admire, Thank you for the opportunity to write to you.
    Nancey Morgan — May 23, 2020
    About Dr. Gale Levin, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679508469
    Education & Certifications

    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gale Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levin has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

