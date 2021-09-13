See All General Surgeons in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Gale England, MD

Breast Surgery
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gale England, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity

Dr. England works at Duly Health and Care in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Care Center
    3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 929-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 13, 2021
    Dr England is wonderful and listened to me and my concerns. I would not hesitate a second in recommending her!!
    Kelly Nielsen — Sep 13, 2021
    About Dr. Gale England, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417959297
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Internship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Nothwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gale England, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. England is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. England has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. England has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. England works at Duly Health and Care in Downers Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. England’s profile.

    Dr. England has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. England on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. England. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. England.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. England, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. England appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

