Dr. Gale England, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. England is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gale England, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gale England, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They completed their fellowship with McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
Dr. England works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Care Center3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 929-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. England?
Dr England is wonderful and listened to me and my concerns. I would not hesitate a second in recommending her!!
About Dr. Gale England, MD
- Breast Surgery
- English
- 1417959297
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- McGaw Medical Center of Nothwestern University
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. England has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. England accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. England has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. England works at
Dr. England has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. England on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. England. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. England.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. England, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. England appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.