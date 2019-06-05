Dr. Galal Gargodhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gargodhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Galal Gargodhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Galal Gargodhi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from AL ARAB MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.
Locations
Camden Clark Medical Center Interventional Pain Management Services1901 Ann St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (833) 365-7246
- 2 3473 Satellite Blvd Ste 120N, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 559-8385
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Trustworthy, truthful, great bedside manner.. good listener... I could go on.. one of a kind!!!
About Dr. Galal Gargodhi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245594985
Education & Certifications
- AL ARAB MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gargodhi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gargodhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
