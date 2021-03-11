See All Transplant Surgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Galal El-Gazzaz, MD

Transplant Surgery
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Galal El-Gazzaz, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Dr. El-Gazzaz works at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Physician Group
    1625 SE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 831-2763
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 11, 2021
    De El Gazzaz and Dr Palaios saved my husband's life in 2017. We will forever be grateful for their amazing skills throughout his surgery as difficulties occurred. These Drs are nothing short of miracle workers with incredible bedside manners which served my husband and my nerves well. Unfortunately these Drs are no longer at BHMC. I wish that I could find out where they have gone for I would continue to have my husband treated for his aftercare with them. They are truly the finest physicians we have been treated by. If you ever need a transplant seek them out. If anyone knows where they have transferred to please let me know. I wish you all good health.
    S & M Mahon — Mar 11, 2021
    About Dr. Galal El-Gazzaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Transplant Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1861740672
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Suez Canal University
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Galal El-Gazzaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Gazzaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. El-Gazzaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Gazzaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Gazzaz works at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. El-Gazzaz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Gazzaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Gazzaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Gazzaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Gazzaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

