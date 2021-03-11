Overview

Dr. Galal El-Gazzaz, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation



Dr. El-Gazzaz works at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.