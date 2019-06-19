Dr. Kulkarni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gajanan Kulkarni, MD
Overview
Dr. Gajanan Kulkarni, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Kulkarni works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Trinity Cancer Center9320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 842-8411
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulkarni?
I have been with Dr.Kulkarni since 1996 and he is still my doctor .I am a two x survivor of Breast Cancer stage 4 he is a very smart doctor and trust him very much with my life. He studied me and came up with a plan..I just had to listen and do what he ask...I reccomend anyone to have him as your doctor. Dr. Kulkarni and his medical team are the best you can get for your care..i truly trust him and his staff....
About Dr. Gajanan Kulkarni, MD
- Oncology
- English, Persian
- 1962408849
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Hospital
- Catholic Medical Center
- Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulkarni accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kulkarni works at
Dr. Kulkarni has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kulkarni speaks Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.