Dr. Gaja Andzel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gaja Andzel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.

Dr. Andzel works at Danielle Sawyer Macknet MD in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in New York, NY and Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Be Well Endocrinology
    25805 Barton Rd Ste 107, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 222-6022
  2. 2
    Calibrate Health
    85 5th Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 863-1411
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Be Well Endocrinology
    24422 Avenida de la Carlota Ste 375, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 709-0676

Hospital Affiliations
  • Redlands Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 07, 2022
    I have been a patient for two plus years now. I struggled to find a doctor that would support having normal blood sugar levels by adjusting my diet to low carb. After 17 years of really atrocious HbA1c's, I am finally at a normal A1c of 4.9
    Joe — Jul 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gaja Andzel, MD
    About Dr. Gaja Andzel, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821231648
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of Warsaw
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
