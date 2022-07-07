Dr. Gaja Andzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaja Andzel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.
Be Well Endocrinology25805 Barton Rd Ste 107, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 222-6022
Calibrate Health85 5th Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10003 Directions (646) 863-1411Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Be Well Endocrinology24422 Avenida de la Carlota Ste 375, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (909) 709-0676
Hospital Affiliations
- Redlands Community Hospital
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I have been a patient for two plus years now. I struggled to find a doctor that would support having normal blood sugar levels by adjusting my diet to low carb. After 17 years of really atrocious HbA1c's, I am finally at a normal A1c of 4.9
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English, Polish
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Medical University of Warsaw
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Andzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andzel has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andzel speaks Polish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Andzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andzel.
