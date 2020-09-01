Dr. Gainosuke Sugiyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugiyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gainosuke Sugiyama, MD
Dr. Gainosuke Sugiyama, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Suny Downstate Medical Center450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-6718Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795
Northwell Health733 Sunrise Hwy Fl 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 927-1500
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Sugiyama is by far, the BEST SURGEON Ive ever had! He was constantly informative, honest and caring, he's a nice human being . He is my hero
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
