Dr. Gaile Sabaliauskas, MD
Dr. Gaile Sabaliauskas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.
A M G - Midwest Heart - Downers Grove3825 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 719-4799
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital3815 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 275-5900
Advocate Medical Group Vein Clinic South Washington Street801 S Washington St Fl 4, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-2730
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
I liked the deep problem solving. Always listen and giving explained treatment options. NEVER rushing. I highly recommend as a reliable and trustworthy cardiologist for everyone who needs correct treatment.
About Dr. Gaile Sabaliauskas, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- Loyola University Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Sabaliauskas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabaliauskas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabaliauskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabaliauskas has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabaliauskas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabaliauskas speaks Lithuanian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabaliauskas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabaliauskas.
