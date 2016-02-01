Dr. Gail Sowa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sowa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gail Sowa, MD
Dr. Gail Sowa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7949
Dr. Sowa is very professional and is easy to talk to. I find that she does not rush you and gives clear explanations. I highly recommended her as a very good Dr. for women.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Sowa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sowa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sowa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sowa works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sowa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sowa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sowa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sowa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.