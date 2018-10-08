Overview

Dr. Gail Sobel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Sobel works at Valley Medical Group in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.