Dr. Gail Sobel, MD
Overview
Dr. Gail Sobel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Valley Medical Group1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 308, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 389-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to her for a few years and like her very much. She takes time to listen, respond and take an interest in your questions and concerns.
About Dr. Gail Sobel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobel has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobel.
