Dr. Gail Schoenau, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (4)
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gail Schoenau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Schoenau works at Gail T. Schoenau M.d. Inc. in Laguna Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gail T. Schoenau M.d. Inc.
    31862 Coast Hwy Ste 204, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 (949) 499-8234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 27, 2020
    Dr. Schoenau is an excellent GI doctor and her staff are extremely friendly. Very little wait time, pleasant accessible office, first class care.
    Elizabeth Jones — Feb 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gail Schoenau, MD

    Internal Medicine
    39 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    1811018047
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schoenau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schoenau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schoenau works at Gail T. Schoenau M.d. Inc. in Laguna Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schoenau’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoenau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

