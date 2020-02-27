Dr. Schoenau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gail Schoenau, MD
Dr. Gail Schoenau, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Gail T. Schoenau M.d. Inc.31862 Coast Hwy Ste 204, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-8234
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Schoenau is an excellent GI doctor and her staff are extremely friendly. Very little wait time, pleasant accessible office, first class care.
About Dr. Gail Schoenau, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1811018047
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
