Overview

Dr. Gail Roboz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Roboz works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.