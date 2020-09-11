Overview

Dr. Gail Pezzullo-Burgs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.



Dr. Pezzullo-Burgs works at Serenity Medical and Wellness in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.