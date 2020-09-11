Dr. Gail Pezzullo-Burgs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezzullo-Burgs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gail Pezzullo-Burgs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gail Pezzullo-Burgs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Locations
Serenity Medical and Wellness951 NW 13th St Ste 4D, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 500-9355Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff is wonderful. They are friendly and take care of things in a timely fashion. Appointments are on time and Dr Gail Pezzullo- Burg spends the time needed with you.
About Dr. Gail Pezzullo-Burgs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Connecticut
