Dr. Gail Jacoby, MD is a Dermatologist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Jacoby works at Jacoby and Jacoby MDs in San Carlos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.