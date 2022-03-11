See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Gail Jackson, MD

Gynecology
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Gail Jackson, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Jackson works at GAIL N JACKSON MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gail N. Jackson M.D.
    2211 Corinth Ave Ste 210, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 451-2300

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Bioidentical hormones, dr gail Jackson is amazing, Highly recommended
    ADRIENNE — Mar 11, 2022
    • Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063401958
    • Martin L King Hosp
    • Martin L King Jr Hosp
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    • Howard University
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
