Dr. Gail Ishiyama, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ishiyama works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

