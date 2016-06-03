Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gail Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gail Goldberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
1
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-6343
2
Wilmette Office328 Linden Ave, Wilmette, IL 60091 Directions (847) 475-1224
3
Glenview Office2550 Compass Rd Ste J, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 998-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
She is knowledgeable and caring. I had a very hard pregnancy with her. not only was she taking care of me, she was very compassionate as well. she also performed a c-section on me and did a great job. i also never feel rushed when I am in her office.
About Dr. Gail Goldberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1821066580
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.