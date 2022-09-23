Overview

Dr. Gail Burgey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phillipsburg, NJ. They completed their residency with St Lukes Hosp, Obstetrics And Gynecology



Dr. Burgey works at St. Luke's Caring For Women in Phillipsburg, NJ with other offices in Easton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.