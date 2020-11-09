Dr. Gail Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gail Brady, MD
Dr. Gail Brady, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine.
Tarzana Treatment Centers Northridge Clinic Pharmacy8330 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 534-1820
Nate Newman Ph D Bcd Lcsw PC4055 E Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste 215, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Directions (310) 601-4839
Tarzana Treatment Center18646 Oxnard St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-1051
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She is very well versed with my condition. I would recommend her to my friends and family.
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1609858141
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
