Dr. Gail Anderson, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Gail Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Prince Frederick, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Calverthealth Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at Chesapeake Otolaryngology Assoc in Prince Frederick, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Maryland Division
    131 Main St Ste 202, Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 535-6975
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Chesapeake Otolaryngology Associates
    4000 Mitchellville Rd Ste A414, Bowie, MD 20716 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 860-0985
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Calverthealth Medical Center
  • MedStar St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continous Dizziness Similar to Menier'e Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dysphonia, Chronic Spasmodic Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Paralysis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Pharyngeal Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media With Effusion Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction, Familial Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Thickening Chevron Icon
Vocal Papilloma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gail Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134160260
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gail Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

