Overview

Dr. Gail Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Prince Frederick, MD. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Calverthealth Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Anderson works at Chesapeake Otolaryngology Assoc in Prince Frederick, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.