Dr. Gagik Khoylyan, MD

Pediatrics
3 (25)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gagik Khoylyan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Khoylyan works at All for Health Health for All Inc. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All for Health Health for All Inc.
    1030 S Glendale Ave Ste 307, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 839-4160

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia
Newborn Jaundice
ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia
Newborn Jaundice

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 02, 2020
    Dr. Khoylyan is probably one of the few caring doctors. He is a real DR with a lot of knowledge! He might now have that “let’s chat and see what’s up attitude” but he for sure gives the right diagnosis and treatment. I have an option to any doctor. I chose him because he is always 100% correct with his diagnosis. And I love that he makes sure that medication is 100% needed before he recommends or prescribes! My family and I have 100% trust in our doctor and we are thankful to have him in our lives.
    Anna B — Jun 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Gagik Khoylyan, MD
    About Dr. Gagik Khoylyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821253261
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gagik Khoylyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoylyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khoylyan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khoylyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khoylyan works at All for Health Health for All Inc. in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khoylyan’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoylyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoylyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoylyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoylyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

