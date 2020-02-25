Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gagandeep Khurana, MD
Dr. Gagandeep Khurana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA.
Holisticare Behavioral Health Svs LLC8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 214, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 386-6899
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
It was the best care, listening and friendly inviroment from receptionist to the doctor. She’s excellent in care
- Psychiatry
- English
- Psychiatry
Dr. Khurana accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.