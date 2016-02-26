Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gagan Sood, MD
Dr. Gagan Sood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Baylor Clinic6620 Main St Ste 1450, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 355-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Caring,compassionate
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1942369343
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood works at
Dr. Sood has seen patients for Esophageal Varices, Cirrhosis and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.