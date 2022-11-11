Overview

Dr. Gaffar Syed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at Gaffar Syed MD DPA in Frederick, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.