Overview

Dr. Gaetano Pannella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Pannella works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.