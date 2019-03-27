Dr. Gaetano Pannella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pannella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaetano Pannella, MD
Overview
Dr. Gaetano Pannella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Pannella works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 496-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pannella?
A totally honest and caring doctor, who spends a great deal of time with you during a visit.
About Dr. Gaetano Pannella, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1306006176
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pannella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pannella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pannella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pannella works at
Dr. Pannella has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pannella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pannella speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pannella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pannella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pannella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pannella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.