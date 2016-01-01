Overview

Dr. Gaetano Cristalli, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rensselaer, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Cristalli works at Family Medical Group in Rensselaer, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.