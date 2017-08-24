See All Urologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Gaetano Ciancio, MD

Urology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Gaetano Ciancio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Ciancio works at JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL - DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPLA in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Miami
    1801 NW 9th Ave Fl 5, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 355-5111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Kidney and Ureter Removal

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2017
    In March 2005, I had my left kidney removed under Dr. Ciancio. More than one doctor said I would die from the surgery. Dr. Ciancio was my hero and I am still alive today. The best surgeon I have ever met!
    Denise in Apalachicola, FL — Aug 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gaetano Ciancio, MD
    About Dr. Gaetano Ciancio, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184689051
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ciancio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciancio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciancio works at JACKSON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL - DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPLA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ciancio’s profile.

    Dr. Ciancio has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciancio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciancio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciancio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciancio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciancio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

