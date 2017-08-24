Dr. Ciancio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaetano Ciancio, MD
Overview
Dr. Gaetano Ciancio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Ciancio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Miami1801 NW 9th Ave Fl 5, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 355-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ciancio?
In March 2005, I had my left kidney removed under Dr. Ciancio. More than one doctor said I would die from the surgery. Dr. Ciancio was my hero and I am still alive today. The best surgeon I have ever met!
About Dr. Gaetano Ciancio, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1184689051
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciancio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciancio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciancio works at
Dr. Ciancio has seen patients for Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciancio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ciancio speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciancio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciancio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciancio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciancio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.