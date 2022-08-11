Dr. Gaetan Moise, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moise is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gaetan Moise, MD
Dr. Gaetan Moise, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Ridgewood, NJ - 1200 East Ridgewood Avenue1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 327-8600
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Nyack)169 Main St, Nyack, NY 10960 Directions (845) 535-1655
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Moise was very personable. He took a lot of time with me. I did not feel rushed. I walked out feeling comfortable with the conversation. I would recommend him to anyone
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- NY Presbyterian Hosp Columbia University Med Ctr
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Campus
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Columbia University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Moise has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moise has seen patients for Myelopathy, Spine Deformities and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Moise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.