Dr. Decleve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gael Decleve, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gael Decleve, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Capitola, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.
Dr. Decleve works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican528 Capitola Ave, Capitola, CA 95010 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Decleve?
Dr. Decleve listened to what i had to say, what i thought was causing my issue, and then developed and supported a plan of attack that i bought into. He didn't speak down to me or over me and did a great job of explaining things. I left the visit thinking that i had someone actually concerned for my health.
About Dr. Gael Decleve, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Male
- 1144233610
Education & Certifications
- Sutter Medical Center, Santa Rosa
- Sutter Medical Center, Santa Rosa
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Decleve using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Decleve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decleve works at
Dr. Decleve speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Decleve. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decleve.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decleve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decleve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.