Dr. Gae Rodke, MD
Dr. Gae Rodke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- We do not accept health insurance
Can't thank Dr. Rodke enough for finally diagnosing me. After seeing multiple OBGYNs who could not figure it out, and suffering for 2 months, Dr. Rodke diagnosed me after only one visit, and has continued to treat me with her exceptional care and knowledge. She is patient, kind, really listens, is incredibly knowledgable. Very grateful I found her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1043318140
- University Hosp/SUNY Stony Brook
- U Hosp/SUNY Stony Brook
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
